Fox Sports Detroit to kick off inaugural ‘Football Week in Michigan Run’ Friday

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — FOX Sports Detroit today announced that 350 students from 31 high schools across the state will participate in the inaugural Football Week in Michigan Run. The students will carry a ceremonial football more than 320 miles from Mackinaw City to Detroit starting Friday in celebration of Football Week in Michigan (FWIM), which is presented by Kroger. Elijah White, a football player from John Glenn High School, will complete the final leg of the run to Ford Field before the Lions-Panthers game on Nov. 18.

“Awesome opportunities come once in a lifetime, and being the one to run the last leg in this Football Week in Michigan event is one of those lifetime opportunities,” said Elijah White, who is part of the Legacy Football family. “We made it all the way from Mackinaw City!”

“We’re excited to kick off Football Week in Michigan in a really big way this year as this celebratory run allows us to commemorate FWIM in a unique fashion,” said Greg Hammaren, senior vice president and general manager of FOX Sports Detroit. “We’re honored to have 31 local high schools be a part of our landmark initiative that helps bring the Michigan community together.”

“Mackinaw City High School feels blessed to take part in Football Week in Michigan” said Adam Stefanski, athletic director at Mackinaw City High School, whose students are pacing the first legs of the run. “There is fantastic football played in all of northern Michigan, from the west end of the upper peninsula throughout all of the northern lower peninsula, and we are grateful to help showcase this wonderful sport in the great state of Michigan.”

The network’s Football Week In Michigan presented by Kroger game schedule will showcase 19 games. For a complete schedule of games, visit foxsportsdetroit.com.