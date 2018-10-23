FOX Sports Detroit to broadcast MHSAA Week 1 playoff game at Kent City Friday

FOX Sports Detroit is set to provide comprehensive coverage of Friday’s Week 1 Playoff game between Saugatuck vs. Kent City at 7 p.m. on FOX Sports Plus and the FOX Sports App.

Calling the action Friday night is play-by-play announcer Matt Shepard and analyst Rob Rubick. Brooke Fletcher will serve as the sideline reporter. This is the first game of FOX Sports Detroit’s 2018 Football Week in Michigan presented by Kroger. For a complete schedule of games during Football Week in Michigan (Nov. 17-25), visit foxsportsdetroit.com.

“Kent City Community Schools and the Kent City Football program are ecstatic to be hosting this year’s kickoff event for Football Week in Michigan presented by FOX Sports Detroit and Kroger,” said Jason Vogel, Assistant Principal and Athletic Director of Kent City Community Schools. “Our students, staff and community are a shining example of the great things that are happening in small towns like ours across the state of Michigan. We are proud of our football team for all of its accomplishments on the field, but we are even prouder of the young men they are becoming off the field. We hope you enjoy what should be an exciting first-round playoff game between Kent City and Saugatuck on Friday night.”

“High school sports are as much a part of the fabric of life here in Michigan as any of our pro teams,” said Greg Hammaren, Senior Vice President/General Manager, FOX Sports Detroit. “We’re immensely proud of our partnership with the MHSAA and how the passion and excitement for Football Week in Michigan continues to be embraced by everyone across the state.”