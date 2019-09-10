FOX Sports Detroit statement on Fred McLeod’s passing

“This is a really tough day here at FOX Sports Detroit. Having worked as a Pistons play-by-play announcer and more recently as Lions play-by-play announcer for preseason games, we had the privilege of spending a lot of time with Fred personally and professionally. We’ll miss it all: his kindness, his passion, his enthusiasm and his storytelling. We send our deepest condolences to Fred’s entire family, including his wife, Beth; mother, Marilyn; sister, Lynn; and his three children, Sean, Jenna and Molly, and each of their families.”