FOX Sports Detroit earns 50 Emmy nominations

FOX Sports Detroit has been nominated for 50 Emmys among 32 categories, as announced Wednesday by the Michigan chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. It’s the most nominations the network has ever received.

The winners will be unveiled June 16 at the 40th Annual Michigan Emmy Awards Ceremony.

“I’m so proud of the hard-working, creative people who make FOX Sports Detroit sparkle and am thankful for the recognition by the Academy for our work in 2017,” said Greg Hammaren, FOX Sports Detroit senior vice president/general manager.

Said Jeff Byle, FOX Sports Detroit executive producer: “It’s always satisfying when you’re recognized by your peers for quality work. I’m very happy for my colleagues because I know how much passion and effort they put into our productions every day.”

Here are the nominees representing FOX Sports Detroit, which has captured 130 Emmys since 2000 and 85 over the last nine years.

Station Excellence

* FOX Sports Detroit 2017 – Greg Hammaren

Children/Youth/Teens – New Feature

* Away from the Spotlight: Road Trip of a Lifetime – Rebecca Schuba, Kenneth Vance, Matthew Stinson (FOX Sports Detroit/FOXSPORTS.COM)

Children/Youth/Teens – Program/Special

* Concussions and the Modern Athlete – Kiara Hay (Yellow Flag Productions/FOX Sports Detroit)

Human Interest – News Single Story

* Earning the Letter: BT #6 – Alex Assaf, Michael Nafso, Rick Czapski, Amber Curran (FOX Sports Detroit/FOXSPORTS.COM)

Human Interest – Program Special

* Spartan Football All-Access: Couldn’t Break Us — Benjamin Owen (Michigan State Spartan Vision/FOX Sports Detroit)

Military – Program Feature Segment

* Away from the Spotlight: Wounded Warrior Running Rehab — Chad Schwartzenberger, Justin White, Kenneth Vance (FOX Sports Detroit/FOXSPORTS.COM)

* Memorial Day Means to Me — Brian Ducoffe, Jason McCombs, Lauren Pober

Societal Concerns – News Feature

* Away from the Spotlight: Detroit Boxing Gym — Chad Schwartzenberger, Justin White, Kenneth Vance (FOX Sports Detroit/FOXSPORTS.COM)

Sports – News Feature

* Bridging History: The Story of St. Ignace Girls Basketball — Johnny Kane, Alex Assaf, Chad Schwartzenberger

* The Andersons: A Wolfpack of Three — Alex Assaf, Brian Ducoffe, Chad Schwartzenberger

Sports – Feature Segment

* Spartan Football All-Access ’17: Won’t Back Down — Julian Stall (Michigan State Spartan Vision/FOX Sports Detroit)

* Joe Louis Arena Closes Its Doors — Mary Beam, Jeff Lyczak, Kenneth Vance

Sports – Daily or Weekly Program

* Spartan Basketball All-Access: Tum Tum — Nicholas Baker, Jacob Huber (Michigan State Spartan Vision/FOX Sports Detroit)

* Spartan Football All-Access 2017: Couldn’t Break Us — Benjamin Owen (Michigan State Spartan Vision/FOX Sports Detroit)

* Red Wings LIVE — Mary Beam, Craig Wilking, Joe Nikkola, Blair McGowan

Sports – Program Series

* Spartan Basketball All-Access: What Matters Most — Nicholas Baker, Jacob Huber (Michigan State Spartan Vision/FOX Sports Detroit)

* Spartan Football All-Access 2017: Won’t Back Down — Julian Stall (Michigan State Spartan Vision/FOX Sports Detroit)

* Wingspan: Farwell to the Joe — Brandie Wells, Jeff Lyczak, Kenneth Vance

Sports – One-Time Special

* Remembering Mr. I — Craig Wilking, Alex Assaf, Jeff Byle, Kevin Guralewski

* State Champs! Legends: Jalen Rose — Lorne Plant (Yellow Flag Productions/FOX Sports Detroit)

Sporting Event/Game – Live/Unedited – Program/Special

* Powers North Central’s Historic 83rd Straight Win and Third Consecutive State Title — Joe Nikkola, Brady Clyma, Jeff Byle

* Detroit Pistons: Rip Hamilton Jersey Retirement Night — Christopher Wasielewski, David Rhoades, Jeff Byle, Brady Clyma

* Last Game at Joe Louis Arena — Mary Beam, Joe Nikkola, Mark Iacofano, Brady Clyma, Jeff Byle

Sporting Event/Game – Live/Unedited – Series

* Detroit Pistons Basketball — Jason Dizik, Christopher Wasielewski, Michael Oddino, David Rhoades, Jeff Byle, Brady Clyma

* Detroit Tigers Baseball — Christopher Wasielewski, Jason Dizik, Michael Oddino, Mark Iacofano, Jeff Byle, Brady Clyma

* Detroit Red Wings Hockey: Christopher Wasielewski, Mark Iacofano, Jeff Byle, Brady Clyma

* Detroit Tigers Themed Telecasts — Christopher Wasielewski, Jason Dizik, Michael Oddino, Mark Iacofano, Alex Assaf, Jeff Byle, Brady Clyma

Documentary – Topical

* A New Day in Detroit — Rebecca Schuba, Oliver Thornton, James Graessle, Alex Assaf, Chad Schwartzenberger, Brady Clyma, Jeff Byle

Promotion – Program – Single Spot

* April in the D Anthem — Brian Ducoffe, Jason McCombs, Lauren Pober

* Spartan Football All-Access Season Promo — Justin Garant (Michigan State Spartan Vision/FOX Sports Detroit)

Promotion – Program – Image

* Lions Voice of Thunder — Brian Ducoffe, Jason McCombs, Lauren Pober

Commercial – Single Spot

* #watchTOGETHER: Detroit Institute of Arts — Brian Ducoffe, Jason McCombs, Lauren Pober (FOX Sports Detroit/YouTube.com)

Commercial – Campaign

* #watchTOGETHER — Brian Ducoffe, Jason McCombs, Lauren Pober

* Lions on FOX Sports Detroit — Brian Ducoffe, Jason McCombs, Lauren Pober

Director – Live or Recorded Live

* David Rhoades

* Michael Oddino

* Mark Iacofano

Director – Non-Live (Post Production)

* Alexander Wright (Good Problem Productions/FOX Sports Detroit)

Editor – Program (Non-News)

* A New Day in Detroit — Jeff Lyczak, Kenneth Vance (Good Problem Productions/FOX Sports Detroit)

Editor – Short Form (Promos, PSA’s Commercials, Opens, etc.)

* FOX Sports Detroit Compilation — Brian Ducoffe

Editor – Sports

* The Show Must Go On: The Final Video at Joe Louis Arena — Jamie Stark (Detroit Red Wings/FOX Sports Detroit)

Graphic Arts – Graphics

* FOX Sports Detroit Graphics — Jason McCombs

Lighting

* Lighting Compilation — Chad Schwartzenberger (Good Problem Productions/FOX Sports Detroit)

Talent – Anchor – Sports

* Sports Anchor Compilation — Matt Shepard

Talent – Performer/Narrator

* A New Day in Detroit — JK Simmons

Reporter – Sports

* Sports Reporter Compilation — Trevor Thompson

Photographer – Program (Non-News)

* Cinematography Compilation — Chad Schwartzenberger (Good Problem Productions)

Writer – Program

* Final Game at Joe Louis Arena — John Keating

* A New Day in Detroit — James Graessle, Oliver Thornton (Good Problem Productions/FOX Sports Detroit)

Writer – Short Form (Promos, PSAs, Commercials, Opens, etc.)

* Written Compilation — Brian Ducoffe