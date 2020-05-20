FOX Sports Detroit earns 39 Emmy nominations

FOX Sports Detroit has been nominated for 39 Emmys among 28 categories, as announced Wednesday by the Michigan Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

The winners will be unveiled virtually on June 20.

“We are very honored to be recognized by the Academy for our work in 2019,” said Greg Hammaren, FOX Sports Detroit senior vice president/general manager. “We’re proud of the work we get to do and grateful to the fans who invite us into their living room every night.”

FOX Sports Detroit executive producer Jeff Byle said: “It’s always satisfying when you’re recognized by your peers for quality work. I’m very proud of the work we do every day and grateful to be recognized by our peers for it.”

Here are the nominees representing FOX Sports Detroit, which has captured 155 Emmys since 2000 and 100 over the last 10 years.

Station Excellence

* FOX Sports Detroit 2019 – Greg Hammaren

Education/Schools

* Earning the Letter: The Book Club – Faith Krogulecki, Johnny Kane, Amber Curran, Kyle Hill (FOX Sports Detroit)

Human Interest – News Feature

* Away from the Spotlight: Pushing Past Pain – Kyle Hill, Michael Happy, Faith Krogulecki, Amber Curran (FOX Sports Detroit)

Human Interest – Program/Special

* Spartans All-Access: Josh Butler – Justin Garant (Michigan State University Athletics/FOX Sports Detroit)

Sports – News Feature

* Wingspan: Sled Wings – Jeff Lyczak, Alex Assaf, Chad Schwartzenberger (FOX Sports Detroit)

Sports – Feature/Segment

* Rub a Lion — Mickey York, Kevin Guralewski, Rick Czapski, Amber Curran (FOX Sports Detroit)

* Spartans All-Access: Ivan Rakic — Justin Garant (Michigan State University Athletics/FOX Sports Detroit)

Sports – Live

* Red Wings Live Comp. Reel – Mary Beam, Joe Nikkola, Christopher Wasielewski, Brady Clyma, Jeff Byle (FOX Sports Detroit)

* Tigers Live – Joe Nikkola, Craig Wilking, Mary Beam, Brian Henry, Christopher Wasielewski, Rick Czapski, Jason Dizik, Brady Clyma, Jeff Byle (FOX Sports Detroit)

* Pistons Live – Craig Wilking, Rick Czapski, Joe Nikkola, Jason Dizik, Brady Clyma, Jeff Byle (FOX Sports Detroit)

Sports Program – Post-Produced or Edited

* Wingspan: Red Kelly — Alex Assaf, Jeff Lyczak, Chad Schwartzenberger, Kevin Guralewski, Brady Clyma, Jeff Byle (FOX Sports Detroit)

* Oakland All-Access — Oliver Thornton, Matthew Stinson, Chad Schwartzenberger, Kenneth Vance (Ivory Tree Media, LLC/FOX Sports Detroit)

Sporting Event/Game – Live/Unedited – Program/Special

* Detroit Tigers Father’s Day Telecast — Christopher Wasielewski, Michael Oddino, Joe Nikkola, Mary Beam, Brady Clyma, Jeff Byle (FOX Sports Detroit)

* Ozzy’s Hockey Shack — Mary Beam, Brady Clyma, Christopher Wasielewski, Jeff Byle, Craig Wilking, Kevin Guralewski, David Rhoades (FOX Sports Detroit)

* MHSAA Boys Basketball: Pewamo-Westphalia defeats Iron Mountain in Controversial Finish — Joe Nikkola, Patrick Coller, Brady Clyma, Jeff Byle (FOX Sports Detroit)

Sporting Event/Game – Live/Unedited – Series

* Detroit Pistons Basketball — Jeff Byle, Brady Clyma, Jason Dizik, David Rhoades, Brian Henry, Michael Oddino (FOX Sports Detroit)

* Detroit Red Wings Hockey — Christopher Wasielewski, Brian Henry, Mark Iacofano, Brady Clyma, Jeff Byle (FOX Sports Detroit)

Documentary – Historical

* The Roar of ‘84 — Jeff Byle, Brady Clyma, Larry Lancaster (FOX Sports Detroit)

Interview/Discussion

* Anything Goes with Brooke Fletcher – Alex Assaf, Brooke Fletcher (FOX Sports Detroit)

Magazine Program

* Inside the Tigers: Up & Coming — Catie Juszczyk, Alex Assaf, Jeff Lyczak, Jeff Byle, Brady Clyma (FOX Sports Detroit)

Public/Current/Community Affairs

* Spartans All-Access: Justine Kiprotich — Benjamin Owen (Michigan State University Athletics/Michigan State Spartan Vision/ FOX Sports Detroit)

Special Event Coverage (Other Than News or Sports)

* Everybody vs Parkinson’s: Gibby’s Gala — Alex Assaf, Chad Schwartzenberger, Jeff Lyczak, Robert Allaer, Kirk Gibson, Jeff Byle, Brady Clyma (FOX Sports Detroit)

Community/Public Service (PSA) – Campaign

* Ronald McDonald House Charities Detroit — Brian Ducoffe, Lauren Pober (FOX Sports Detroit)

Promotion – Program – Image

* Lions Football on FOX Sports Detroit — Brian Ducoffe, Jason McCombs, Lauren Pober (FOX Sports Detroit)

* Tigers Baseball on FOX Sports Detroit — Brian Ducoffe, Jason McCombs, Lauren Pober (FOX Sports Detroit)

Community/Public Service (PSA) – Single Spot

* Everybody vs Parkinson’s — Brian Ducoffe, Jason McCombs, Kirk Gibson (FOX Sports Detroit)

Commercial – Campaign

* April in the D — Brian Ducoffe, Jason McCombs, Lauren Pober (FOX Sports Detroit)

* FOX Sports Detroit Talent — Brian Ducoffe, Jason McCombs, Lauren Pober (FOX Sports Detroit)

Director – Live or Recorded Live

* Michael Oddino (FOX Sports Detroit)

* David Rhoades (FOX Sports Detroit)

Editor – Short Form (Promos, PSA’s Commercials, Opens, etc.)

* Wingspan: Red Kelly Open — Kenneth Vance (FOX Sports Detroit)

Graphic Arts – Graphics

* Graphics Compilation — Jason McCombs (FOX Sports Detroit)

Lighting

* Compilation — Chad Schwartzenberger (FOX Sports Detroit)

Talent – Anchor Sports

* Mickey York (FOX Sports Detroit)

Talent – Program Host/Moderator

* Inside the Tigers: Stars Forever — Craig Monroe (FOX Sports Detroit)

Reporter – Sports

* Trevor Thompson (FOX Sports Detroit)

* Tori Petry (Detroit Lions/FOXSportsDetroit.com)

Photographer – Program (Non-News)

* Cinematography Compilation — Chad Schwartzenberger (FOX Sports Detroit)

Writer – Program

* Written Compilation — John Keating (FOX Sports Detroit)