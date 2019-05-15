FOX Sports Detroit earns 34 Emmy nominations

FOX Sports Detroit has been nominated for 34 Emmys among 24 categories, as announced Wednesday by the Michigan chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

The winners will be unveiled June 15 at the 41st Annual Michigan Emmy Awards Ceremony.

“We are very honored to be recognized by the Academy for our work in 2018,” said Greg Hammaren, FOX Sports Detroit senior vice president/general manager. “We’re proud of the work we get to do and grateful to the fans who invite us into their living rooms every night.”

FOX Sports Detroit executive producer Jeff Byle said: “It’s always satisfying when you’re recognized by your peers for quality work. I’m very proud of the work we do every day and grateful to be recognized by our peers for it.”

Here are the nominees representing FOX Sports Detroit, which has captured 145 Emmys since 2000 and 100 over the last 10 years.

Station Excellence

* FOX Sports Detroit 2018 — Greg Hammaren

Education/Schools

* Earning the Letter: The Final Stretch — Faith Krogulecki, Kyle Hill, Amber Curran (FOX Sports Detroit/FOXSPORTS.COM)

Human Interest — News Single Story

* Away from the Spotlight: Winged Wheels — Kenneth Vance, Matthew Stinson (FOX Sports Detroit/FOXSPORTS.COM)

Human Interest — News Feature

* Away from the Spotlight: Scripted but Not Fake — Kyle Hill (FOX Sports Detroit/FOXSPORTS.COM)

Human Interest — Program Special

* Spartans All-Access: Jacqueline Setas — Julian Stall (Michigan State Spartan Vision/FOX Sports Detroit)

Military — Program Feature/Segment

* Away from the Spotlight: Running for Freedom — Kyle Hill (FOX Sports Detroit/FOXSPORTS.COM)

Sports — News Feature

* David Booth Comes Home — Mary Beam, Alex Assaf, Kevin Guralewski (FOX Sports Detroit)

Sports — Feature Segment

* Spartans All-Access: Miracle League — Benjamin Owen (Michigan State Spartan Vision/FOX Sports Detroit)

* Spartans Hockey All-Access: Tommy Apap — Justin Garant (Michigan State Spartan Vision/FOX Sports Detroit)

Sports — Daily or Weekly Program

* Spartans All-Access: Raequan Williams — Nicholas Baker (Michigan State Spartan Vision/FOX Sports Detroit)

Sports — Program Series

* Pistons Live — Craig Wilking, Rick Czapski, Brian Henry, Jason Dizik, Brady Clyma, Jeff Byle (FOX Sports Detroit)

* Red Wings Live — Mary Beam, Joe Nikkola, Brian Henry, Brady Clyma, Jeff Byle (FOX Sports Detroit)

* Spartans All-Access: Paige Duren — Justin Garant (Michigan State Spartan Vision/FOX Sports Detroit)

Sports — One-Time Special

* Call to the Hall — Stan Fracker, Matthew Sonefeld, Nicholas Austin (Detroit Tigers/FOX Sports Detroit)

* Call to Cooperstown — Ryan Semanko, Josh Blessing, John Keating, Kevin Guralewski, Brady Clyma, Jeff Byle (FOX Sports Detroit)

Sporting Event/Game — Live/Unedited — Program/Special

* Kenny Cam 2.0 — Christopher Wasielewski, Mark Iacofano, Ken Daniels, Brady Clyma, Jeff Byle (FOX Sports Detroit)

* United by Hockey: Mary Beam, Christopher Wasielewski, Alex Assaf, Joe Nikkola, Mark Iacofano, Brady Clyma, Jeff Byle (FOX Sports Detroit)

* Pistons Opening Night — Jason Dizik, Michael Oddino, Jeff Byle, Brady Clyma (FOX Sports Detroit)

Sporting Event/Game — Live/Unedited — Series

* Detroit Pistons Basketball — Jason Dizik, Brian Henry, Michael Oddino, Jeff Byle, Brady Clyma (FOX Sports Detroit)

* Detroit Red Wings Hockey: Christopher Wasielewski, Brian Henry, Mark Iacofano, Brady Clyma, Jeff Byle (FOX Sports Detroit)

Promotion — Program — Single Spot

* Where Will You Watch? — Brian Ducoffe, Jason McCombs, Lauren Pober (FOX Sports Detroit)

Promotion — Program — Image

* Baseball Reigns — Brian Ducoffe, Jason McCombs, Lauren Pober (FOX Sports Detroit)

Commercial — Single Spot

* Detroit Lions: What You See — Brian Ducoffe, Jason McCombs, Lauren Pober (FOX Sports Detroit)

Commercial — Campaign

* 2018-19 Hockeytown — Pete Skorich, Michael J. Fitzsimmons, Dan Mannes, Rob Kohn, Jamie Stark, Brian Woodworth, Debbie Michelson (Olympia Entertainment, Detroit Red Wings, FOX Sports Detroit)

Director — Live or Recorded Live

* David Rhoades (FOX Sports Detroit)

* Michael Oddino (FOX Sports Detroit)

Editor — Short Form (Promos, PSA’s Commercials, Opens, etc.)

* Compilation — Brian Ducoffe (FOX Sports Detroit)

Graphic Arts — Graphics

* April in the D — Brian Ducoffe, Jason McCombs (FOX Sports Detroit)

Talent — Sports

* John Keating (FOX Sports Detroit)

* Matt Shepard (FOX Sports Detroit)

Reporter — Sports

* Trevor Thompson (FOX Sports Detroit)

* Johnny Kane (FOX Sports Detroit)

Photographer — Program (Non-News)

* Cinematography Compilation — Chad Schwartzenberger (FOX Sports Detroit)

Writer — Short Form (Promos, PSAs, Commercials, Opens, etc.)

* Written Compilation — Brian Ducoffe (FOX Sports Detroit)