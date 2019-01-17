FOX Sports Detroit announces Tigers Spring Training TV schedule

Ten Detroit Tigers Spring Training games will be televised on FOX Sports Detroit this year.

Our coverage begins March 14, when we broadcast Tigers vs. Red Sox in Lakeland. Our five-game schedule from Lakeland continues March 17 (vs. Atlanta Braves), March 18 (vs. Baltimore Orioles), March 21 (vs. Houston Astros) and March 24 (vs. Toronto Blue Jays). All games begin at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on FOX Sports digital platforms.

Additionally, we’ll carry five games from other FOX Sports Regional Networks: Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. vs. the St. Louis Cardinals, March 11 at 1 p.m. vs. the Minnesota Twins, March 15 at 1 p.m. and March 26 at 12:30 p.m. vs. the Tampa Bay Rays, and March 22 at 6 p.m. vs. the Atlanta Braves.

“We are counting down the days until Spring Training,” said Greg Hammaren, senior vice president and general manager of FOX Sports Detroit. “After our broadcast team announcement on Tuesday, we’re looking forward to a fresh start in the broadcast booth and on the field. We love Tigers baseball and the privilege of delivering the best coverage we can from Lakeland.”

For the five games in Lakeland, Kirk Gibson and Matt Shepard will be on the call for the first three, and Jack Morris and Shepard will be in the booth for the final two.

Tigers fans continue to receive quality and comprehensive coverage from FOX Sports Detroit, which has earned 145 Michigan Emmys since 2000, including 24 for Tigers programming.