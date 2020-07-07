FOX Sports Detroit announces 2020 Tigers TV Schedule

FOX Sports Detroit will televise 60 regular-season Detroit Tigers games in 2020. Fans will also be able to stream any Tigers game that airs on FOX Sports Detroit on FOX Sports GO.

The regional network’s coverage of the Tigers begins with a three-game series in Cincinnati against the Reds on Friday, July 24.

Tigers fans continue to receive quality and comprehensive coverage from FOX Sports Detroit, which has earned 168 Michigan Emmys since 2000, including 26 for Tigers programming. The network’s extensive baseball lineup in 2020 includes Tigers Live, which will air an hour before and after every telecast.

“We’ve all waited for Tigers baseball to return and now we are counting down the days until first pitch,” said Greg Hammaren, senior vice president and general manager of FOX Sports Detroit. “Everyone at FOX Sports Detroit is excited and committed to bringing fans the very best possible Tigers coverage, lifting everyone’s spirits. With beloved veterans and exciting young players, this unique season has so many compelling storylines.”