FOX Sports Detroit announces 2020 Tigers TV schedule

FOX Sports Detroit will televise 161 regular-season Detroit Tigers games in 2020. Fans will also be able to stream those games on FOX Sports GO.

Our coverage begins with the Tigers’ season opener in Cleveland on March 26 at noon. On March 30, we’ll have expanded coverage of the home opener against the Royals, starting with a two-hour Opening Day Celebration show at 9 a.m.

Tigers telecasts will feature play-by-play announcer Matt Shepard alongside Hall of Famer Jack Morris and Kirk Gibson as analysts. Dan Petry and Craig Monroe will serve as analysts on Tigers Live pre- and post-game shows.

Tigers fans continue to receive quality and comprehensive coverage from FOX Sports Detroit, which has earned 155 Michigan Emmys since 2000, including 25 for Tigers programming. The network’s extensive baseball lineup in 2020 includes Tigers Live, which will air before and after every telecast.

The premiere of Inside the Tigers will air on April 3 at 12 p.m.

“It promises to be a memorable season, one in which we start to see some of the young talent in the minors make an impact here in Detroit,” said Greg Hammaren, senior vice president and general manager of FOX Sports Detroit. “We’re excited to be the ones to show you on a daily basis that the Tigers are on their way back.”

Fox Sports Net