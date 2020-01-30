FOX Sports Detroit announces 2020 Tigers Spring Training TV schedule

Ten of the Detroit Tigers’ Spring Training games will be televised on FOX Sports Detroit. Fans will also be able to stream any Tigers game that airs on FOX Sports Detroit on FOX Sports GO.

Our coverage begins February 28, when we broadcast Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays in Lakeland. Our five-game schedule from Lakeland continues March 5 (vs. New York Yankees), March 10 (vs. Pittsburgh Pirates), March 17 (vs. New York Yankees) and March 24 (vs. Pittsburgh Pirates) at 12:30 p.m. All games begin at 1 p.m. unless noted.

Additionally, we’ll carry five Tigers games from other FOX Sports Regional Networks: Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. vs. the Atlanta Braves, February 29 at 1 p.m. vs. the New York Yankees, March 3 at 1 p.m. vs. the Minnesota Twins, March 13 at 6:30 p.m. vs. the New York Yankees and March 22 at 1 p.m. vs. the New York Yankees.

“We are counting down the days until Spring Training,” said Greg Hammaren, senior vice president and general manager of FOX Sports Detroit. “We’ll have the best crew in baseball down in Lakeland, getting to know this Tigers team and delivering their stories to get ready for the 2020 season.”

For the five games in Lakeland, Kirk Gibson, Jack Morris and Matt Shepard will be on the call for the first game, Gibson and Shepard will be in the booth for the following two games and Morris will join Shepard for the final two games. Craig Monroe and Dan Petry will appear in various games as well.

Tigers fans continue to receive quality and comprehensive coverage from FOX Sports Detroit, which has earned 155 Michigan Emmys since 2000, including 25 for Tigers programming.