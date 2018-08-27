FOX Sports Detroit announces 2018-19 Red Wings telecast schedule

FOX Sports Detroit will televise a network-high 76 regular-season and three preseason games during its coverage of the 2018-19 Detroit Red Wings.

Regular-season coverage begins Oct. 4 with the home opener against the Columbus Blue Jackets, starting with a special one-hour Red Wings LIVE.

Among the games produced by FOX Sports Detroit, nine are slated to air on FOX Sports Detroit Plus. Our preseason TV offerings are: Sept. 19 vs. Pittsburgh, Sept. 20 vs. Chicago and Sept. 29 vs. Toronto.

All 82 regular-season games will be available on television, with six games on NBCSN.

“Fans can count on the entertaining duo of Mickey Redmond and Ken Daniels, combined with our expert production, to showcase this game that we love each and every night,” said Greg Hammaren, senior vice president/general manager of FOX Sports Detroit.

Calling the action again this season on FOX Sports Detroit is the popular team of Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond. Red Wings LIVE studio analysts Chris Osgood and Darren Eliot return for another season, as well. Eliot and Osgood will also serve as a game analyst for select road games this season. John Keating will host Red Wings LIVE and Trevor Thompson will serve as a sideline reporter for Red Wings broadcasts.

FOX Sports Detroit’s comprehensive coverage, once again presented by Belle Tire for the 30th year, includes pregame and postgame editions of Red Wings LIVE. In addition to live reports from Little Caesars Arena at the Ram Desk and road venues, studio portions of Red Wings LIVE will originate from the Ram Desk at FOX Sports Detroit’s Studio in Southfield.