FOX Sports Detroit announces 2018-19 Pistons telecast schedule

FOX Sports Detroit will televise all 82 regular-season games and three preseason games during its coverage of the 2018-19 Detroit Pistons.

Coverage begins Oct. 17 with the home opener vs the Brooklyn Nets.

Among the 82 games produced by FOX Sports Detroit, eight are slated to air on FOX Sports Plus. Fans will also be able to stream any Pistons game that airs on a FOX network on the FOX Sports app.

“With a new coach and an exciting roster, Pistons Basketball on FOX Sports Detroit will absolutely be appointment-viewing TV,” said Greg Hammaren, senior vice president/general manager, FOX Sports Detroit. “Our EMMY-winning coverage of the Pistons is led by a pair of Michigan State Hall of Famers in George Blaha and Greg Kelser. Our entire production team is devoted to delivering Pistons fans some of the best coverage throughout the NBA.”

Calling the action again this season on FOX Sports Detroit is the popular team of Blaha and Kelser. Grant Long and Tim McCormick will share analyst duties on Pistons LIVE. Johnny Kane, Matt Shepard and Mickey York will serve as host/sideline reporters for Pistons LIVE and Pistons game coverage.

FOX Sports Detroit’s comprehensive coverage includes pregame and postgame editions of PISTONS LIVE. In addition to live reports from the Jeep Desk at Little Caesars Arena and road venues, studio portions of PISTONS LIVE will originate from the Jeep Desk at FOX Sports Detroit’s studio in Southfield.

“We’re excited to enter our 22nd season of continued partnership with FOX Sports Detroit,” said Charlie Metzger, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer for the Detroit Pistons. “With 82 regular-season games and three preseason contests on the local schedule, FOX Sports Detroit’s award winning broadcast production will provide fans the most complete coverage of Pistons basketball both on and off the floor.”