Football Week in Michigan schedule
Football Week in Michigan, presented by Kroger, is a new initiative developed by FOX Sports Detroit that will become a pillar of the network’s involvement in the community while also highlighting high school championship games, as well as college and professional gridiron action over an eight-day span.
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATUREDUPCOMING
-
Today 2:00p ET The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion - Feelings Mean Nothing
-
Today 3:00p ET First Things First with Cris Carter and Nick Wright
-
Today 3:00p ET The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion - Predator
-
Today 4:00p ET The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion - Enjoy the Moment
-
Today 5:00p ET Speak for Yourself with Cowherd and Whitlock
-