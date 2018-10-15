‘Football Week in Michigan’ returns to FOX Sports Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — FOX Sports Detroit today announced its comprehensive game-coverage plans for year two of its landmark community initiative, Football Week in Michigan presented by Kroger (FWIM), which highlights high school championship games, as well as college and professional gridiron action over a nine-day span on FOX networks. The network has built a robust schedule, including 19 football games, featuring a Week 1 high school football playoff game and The Legacy All-Star Game.

For a complete schedule of games during Football Week in Michigan, visit foxsportsdetroit.com.

In addition to all the action on the field, FOX Sports Detroit, and presenting sponsor Kroger, will work just as hard off the field to give back to the community by helping collect funds for the grocery chain’s “Zero Hunger | Zero Waste” initiative. Kroger is committed to ending hunger by 2025 and eliminating waste across our company by 2020. Fans across the state may donate $1, $5, $10 at checkout to help feed the hungry. All of the proceeds will benefit six local foodbanks right in Michigan. Annually, Kroger donates over 5.2 million pounds of food to the communities Kroger calls home.

“Providing food for Michigan residents is what Kroger does every day,” said Rachel Hurst, corporate affairs manager for The Kroger Co. of Michigan. “We’re excited to team up with FOX Sports Detroit for the second annual Football Week in Michigan. This statewide celebration provides an opportunity for Kroger to encourage the hundreds of thousands of football fans in our state to join us in our efforts to defeat hunger in Michigan and across the nation.”

“Thanks to Kroger, we’re celebrating Football Week in Michigan in a very big way,” said Greg Hammaren, senior vice president and general manager of FOX Sports Detroit. “We’ve got a perfectly executed play for football fans on the field with our extensive schedule including the Lions, Spartans, Wolverines and the MHSAA Championships in one hard-hitting week, all on FOX Sports Networks. Even more importantly, we are bringing the game to you with a Football Run Down Michigan from Mackinaw City to Detroit, an expanded Football Week in Michigan Tour and a Football Week in Michigan Photo Contest that will help us celebrate all month long.”

Full details of Football Week in Michigan community events and programming will be announced at a later date.

ABOUT FOX SPORTS DETROIT

FOX Sports Detroit delivers more than 350 live local events each calendar year to more than 3.2 million households throughout Michigan and portions of Northwest Ohio and Northern Indiana. For more information, visit www.FOXSportsDetroit.com.

ABOUT THE KROGER CO. of MICHIGAN

Incorporated in Michigan in 1909 and headquartered in Novi, The Kroger Co. of Michigan includes 19,000 associates, 125 Kroger stores, 75 fuel centers, 104 pharmacies, and the Michigan Dairy.

Kroger, one of the world’s largest retailers, employs more than 375,000 associates who serve customers in 2,640 supermarkets and multi-department stores in 34 states and the District of Columbia under two dozen local banner names including Kroger, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Harris Teeter, Jay C, King Soopers, QFC, Ralphs and Smith’s. The company also operates 786 convenience stores, 320 fine jewelry stores, 1,240 supermarket fuel centers, and 38 food processing plants in the U.S. Recognized by Forbes as the most generous company in America, Kroger supports hunger relief, breast cancer awareness, the military and their families, and more than 30,000 schools and grassroots organizations. Kroger contributes food and funds equal to 200 million meals a year through more than 80 Feeding America food bank partners. A leader in supplier diversity, Kroger is a proud member of the Billion Dollar Roundtable and the U.S. Hispanic Chamber’s Million Dollar Club.