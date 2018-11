Football Week in Michigan Bus Tour Schedule

Sunday (Veterans Day): Marquette

10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Jacobetti Home for Veterans (not a public event)

1:30 p.m.: Blackrock’s Brewery

Monday: Traverse City

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Salvation Army (not a public event)

4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Right Brain Brewery

Tuesday: Grand Rapids

11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.: God’s Kitchen (not a public event)

4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Founders Brewery

Wednesday: Lansing

3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Greater Lansing Food Bank (not a public event)

5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Kroger Tailgate (6430 W Saginaw Hwy, Lansing, MI)

Thursday, Nov. 15: Bay City

1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Kroger Tailgate (945 N Euclid Ave, Bay City, MI)

4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Good Samaritan Rescue Mission (not a public event)

Friday, Nov. 16: Royal Oak

4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Kroger Tailgate (2200 Twelve Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48067)