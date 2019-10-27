Eight-Player Pairings

Division 1

REGION 1

Brimley (5-4) 31.778 at Suttons Bay (9-0) 63.365

Gaylord St. Mary (4-5) 32.587 at Pellston (8-1) 53.333

REGION 2

Mayville (6-3) 42.333 at Mio (8-1) 60.889

Mesick (7-2) 43.698 at Kingston (7-2) 49.667

REGION 3

Camden-Frontier (6-3) 37.667 at Colon (9-0) 68.778

Bellevue (6-3) 42.778 at Martin (9-0) 68.000

REGION 4

International Academy of Flint (5-4) 32.222 at Deckerville (9-0) 69.778

New Haven Merritt Academy (8-1) 45.778 at Morrice (8-1) 58.444

Division 2

REGION 1

Crystal Falls Forest Park (7-2) 49.667 at Powers North Central (9-0) 64.000

Engadine (8-1) 51.444 at Pickford (8-1) 64.000

REGION 2

Marion (6-3) 35.365 at Hillman (8-1) 56.778

Cedarville (5-4) 35.667 at Posen (6-3) 40.667

REGION 3

Brethren (5-4) 31.222 at Climax-Scotts (7-2) 55.111

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian (5-4) 33.000 at Onekama (6-3) 39.444

REGION 4

Bay City All Saints (5-4) 30.597 at Portland St Patrick (9-0) 61.889

Kinde North Huron (6-3) 36.333 at Peck (5-4) 36.444