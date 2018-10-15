Earning the Letter: Spikes for Success (VIDEO)
FOX Sports Detroit
For Notre Dame Prep seniors Natalie Risi and Maddy Chinn, the honor of being nominated for Miss Volleyball comes second to their team goal: winning back-to-back state titles.
For Notre Dame Prep seniors Natalie Risi and Maddy Chinn, the honor of being nominated for Miss Volleyball comes second to their team goal: winning back-to-back state titles.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices