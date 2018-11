Football becomes a major part of the grieving process for Westland John Glenn’s Elijah White, who lost his mother, Lena, to cancer before the season.

Elijah will play in the Legacy Senior All-Star Game on Nov. 25. The game — which will bring together the best senior players throughout the state — will air at 12:30 p.m. on FOX Sports Detroit and the FOX Sports APP, concluding our Football Week in Michigan celebration.