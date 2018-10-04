Drummond scores 31 as Pistons open preseason with victory

PISTONS 97, THUNDER 91

Andre Drummond had 31 points and 16 rebounds, and scored the go-ahead points on a three-point play that gave visiting Detroit a 94-91 lead with 1:37 left. Ish Smith’s 3-pointer with 17 seconds left capped the scoring.

Stanley Johnson scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half for the Pistons.

Dennis Schroder had 21 points and nine assists and Steven Adams added 17 points and 12 boards for Oklahoma City.

PISTONS: Blake Griffin did not play. … Glen Robinson III had 11 points, and Reggie Bullock and Zaza Pachulia scored 10 each. … Dwane Casey made his debut as the Pistons’ head coach after seven seasons in Toronto, including a 59-win campaign in 2017-18.

THUNDER: Russell Westbrook and Paul George did not play. … Raymond Felton had 12 points on 5-of-14 shooting in 19 minutes.

UP NEXT: The Pistons (1-0) travel to San Antonio on Thursday. The Thunder (0-1) visit Minnesota on Friday.