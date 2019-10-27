Division 7 pairings

Division 7

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Mancelona (5-4) 36.333 at Iron Mountain (9-0) 91.556

Harbor Springs (6-3) 53.222 at Charlevoix (6-3) 55.444

DISTRICT 2

McBain (5-4) 43.667 at Oscoda (8-1) 70.556

Houghton Lake (6-3) 51.111 at Traverse City St Francis (6-3) 63.889

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

North Muskegon (5-4) 42.222 at Pewamo-Westphalia (9-0) 86.222

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian (6-3) 44.000 at Kent City (6-3) 51.000

DISTRICT 2

Laingsburg (6-3) 48.556 at New Lothrop (9-0) 97.778

Byron (6-3) 62.222 at Beaverton (9-0) 87.111

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Hartford (6-3) 47.267 at Schoolcraft (8-1) 76.000

Centreville (6-3) 50.222 at Lawton (9-0) 72.000

DISTRICT 2

Homer (7-2) 62.667 at Jackson Lumen Christi (8-0) 103.111

Riverview Gabriel Richard (7-2) 65.375 at Clinton (9-0) 84.444

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Sandusky (6-3) 44.667 at Cass City (8-1) 72.778

Madison Heights Bishop Foley (6-3) 47.986 at Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (6-3) 51.111

DISTRICT 2

Madison Heights Madison (5-4) 51.861 at Detroit Leadership Academy (8-1) 79.889

Detroit Loyola (4-4) 56.968 at Detroit Central (8-1) 71.889