Division 5 pairings
Division 5
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Reed City (6-3) 59.667 at Kingsley (9-0) 94.222
Grant (7-2) 68.556 at Muskegon Oakridge (9-0) 87.111
DISTRICT 2
Shepherd (5-4) 43.000 at Freeland (7-2) 74.222
Midland Bullock Creek (6-3) 58.333 at Ogemaw Heights (7-2) 68.556
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep (5-4) 49.639 at Berrien Springs (8-0) 88.000
Dowagiac (6-3) 60.889 at Hopkins (8-1) 77.889
DISTRICT 2
Central Montcalm (7-2) 73.889 at Portland (7-2) 78.000
Olivet (8-1) 76.000 at Lansing Catholic (8-1) 78.000
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Carrollton (5-4) 45.222 at Frankenmuth (8-1) 88.889
Essexville Garber (6-3) 60.667 at Saginaw Swan Valley (6-3) 66.000
DISTRICT 2
Mt. Morris (5-4) 45.222 at Marine City (9-0) 108.444
Almont (9-0) 90.667 at Richmond (8-1) 91.556
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Dundee (5-4) 49.000 at Dearborn Heights Robichaud (7-2) 76.486
Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard (5-4) 51.542 at Whitmore Lake (7-2) 57.111
DISTRICT 2
Detroit Communication Media Arts (6-3) 44.889 at Detroit Denby (7-2) 76.889
Clawson (6-3) 52.444 at Detroit Henry Ford (6-3) 61.861