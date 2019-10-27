Division 4 pairings
Division 4
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Cadillac (5-4) 52.667 at Escanaba (7-2) 79.444
Ludington (7-2) 61.958 at Sault Ste. Marie (6-3) 67.111
DISTRICT 2
Allendale (5-4) 49.111 at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (8-1) 92.222
Sparta (8-1) 81.667 at Muskegon Orchard View (9-0) 89.556
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Grand Rapids South Christian (5-4) 53.778 at Grand Rapids Christian (7-2) 77.111
Otsego (6-3) 61.667 at Hudsonville Unity Christian (6-3) 68.667
DISTRICT 2
Vicksburg (5-4) 49.889 at Paw Paw (8-1) 84.444
Plainwell (5-4) 50.667 at Marshall (5-4) 54.542
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Williamston (5-4) 54.444 at Flint Powers Catholic (7-2) 77.889
Fowlerville (6-3) 64.556 at Goodrich (7-2) 74.333
DISTRICT 2
North Branch (7-2) 68.333 at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (8-1) 90.889
Ortonville Brandon (7-2) 74.333 at St Clair (8-1) 81.778
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Carleton Airport (6-3) 62.750 at Milan (9-0) 97.667
Redford Union (6-3) 64.111 at Romulus Summit Academy North (7-2) 70.444
DISTRICT 2
Harper Woods Chandler Park (4-4) 48.333 at Detroit Country Day (9-0) 100.889
Harper Woods (4-4) 52.444 at Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood (5-3) 57.486