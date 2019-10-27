Division 3 pairings
Division 3
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Marquette (5-4) 60.444 at Muskegon (9-0) 113.778
Mount Pleasant (7-2) 75.111 at Cedar Springs (8-1) 97.222
DISTRICT 2
Spring Lake (5-4) 49.111 at Byron Center (9-0) 105.778
Lowell (5-4) 56.778 at East Grand Rapids (6-3) 67.222
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Zeeland East (5-4) 55.111 at Zeeland West (8-1) 98.667
St. Joseph (6-3) 71.667 at Edwardsburg (9-0) 97.778
DISTRICT 2
St. Johns (6-3) 67.889 at Mason (9-0) 97.778
DeWitt (7-2) 92.000 at East Lansing (7-2) 92.000
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Parma Western (7-2) 70.986 at Chelsea (9-0) 105.444
Pinckney (7-2) 75.111 at Coldwater (8-1) 93.319
DISTRICT 2
Trenton (5-4) 59.778 at Allen Park (7-2) 84.889
Gibraltar Carlson (6-3) 68.444 at Riverview (7-2) 78.083
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Marysville (6-3) 62.000 at Orchard Lake St Mary’s (8-1) 105.667
Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (6-3) 78.000 at Flint Kearsley (7-2) 80.556
DISTRICT 2
Detroit Mumford (6-3) 53.556 at River Rouge (8-1) 83.889
Eastpointe (6-3) 73.819 at Redford Thurston (7-2) 76.000