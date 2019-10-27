Division 2 pairings
Division 2
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Midland Dow (6-3) 72.667 at Traverse City Central (8-1) 99.333
Muskegon Mona Shores (7-2) 82.556 at Midland (8-1) 93.889
DISTRICT 2
Portage Central (5-4) 55.333 at Portage Northern (8-1) 94.889
Mattawan (5-4) 60.111 at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (7-2) 80.556
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Jackson (5-3) 54.556 at Battle Creek Lakeview (9-0) 104.000
Livonia Churchill (5-4) 59.889 at Dexter (8-1) 89.444
DISTRICT 2
Flushing (5-4) 58.889 at Walled Lake Western (8-1) 99.444
South Lyon (8-1) 96.778 at Fenton (8-1) 99.333
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Detroit U-D Jesuit (6-3) 69.889 at North Farmington (9-0) 103.889
Farmington (7-1) 86.667 at Oak Park (8-1) 95.000
DISTRICT 2
Temperance Bedford (6-3) 71.333 at Detroit Martin Luther King (7-2) 90.111
Wyandotte Roosevelt (7-2) 82.444 at Livonia Franklin (7-2) 84.333
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Warren De La Salle Collegiate (5-4) 67.889 at Birmingham Groves (7-2) 90.556
Sterling Heights (6-3) 68.000 at Birmingham Seaholm (6-3) 70.556
DISTRICT 2
Port Huron (6-3) 62.556 at Port Huron Northern (8-1) 92.222
Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse (6-3) 68.889 at St. Clair Shores Lakeview (7-2) 79.444