Detroit City FC game to air on FOX Sports Detroit on May 19

Detroit City FC and FOX Sports Detroit are taking their relationship to a new level.

After live streaming DCFC’s home games on FOXSportsDetroit.com over the past two seasons, FSD will promote the semi-professional soccer team based out of Hamtramck to television on May 19, when DCFC plays host to an international friendly against German-based FC St. Pauli at Keyworth Stadium.

“We are thrilled to provide the first-ever televised Detroit City FC game on FOX Sports Detroit on May 19th,” said Greg Hammaren, senior vice president and general manager of FOX Sports Detroit. “We will also continue to stream DCFC matches on our digital platforms for a third straight year.

“The excitement around this team has continued to grow, and we’re proud to be part of it and help expose more people to such a great sport.”

The match starts at 6 p.m., preceding the Tigers-Mariners game at 9 p.m. on FOX Sports Detroit.