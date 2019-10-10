Derrick Rose has 18 points, five assists as Pistons top Mavericks 124-117

Derrick Rose had 18 points and five assists off the bench, Blake Griffin added 17 points and five rebounds, and the Pistons spoiled Kristaps Porzingis’ debut with the Mavericks.

Luke Kennard was one of seven Detroit (1-1) players in double figures with 19 points, going 5 for 6 from 3-point range. Andre Drummond added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Porzingis and Luka Doncic led the way for Dallas (0-2). Porzingis had 18 points and seven boards in 19 minutes in his first game since tearing his ACL in February 2018, and Doncic added 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.