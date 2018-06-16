Castellanos powers Tigers past White Sox 7-5

CHICAGO (AP) — Nicholas Castellanos busted out of his slump in a big way.

Castellanos homered twice and Jose Iglesias hit a tiebreaking RBI single in Detroit’s two-run eighth, helping the Tigers beat the Chicago White Sox 7-5 on Saturday for their fourth straight win.

Castellanos hit a three-run drive in the third and a two-run shot in the fifth. It was his first multihomer game since Aug. 22 against the Yankees and fourth of his career.

The slugger went 1 for 21 with eight strikeouts in his previous five games.

“The ball jumped out of the ballpark,” Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said. “He hit one opposite. He can do that. When he starts getting away from that, starts pulling too much, he can struggle. Him going the other way is a good sign that he’s gonna be able to drive the ball both ways.”

The Tigers blew a 5-0 lead but recovered in time to improve to 7-1 against the White Sox this season. Buck Farmer (3-3) pitched a scoreless inning for the win.

Charlie Tilson drove in two runs for Chicago, which has dropped three in a row. Kevan Smith had two hits and scored a run.

Tilson hit a two-run single off Jordan Zimmermann in the fifth and Jose Abreu tied it at 5 with a sacrifice fly in the sixth, but the Tigers went ahead to stay in the eighth.

Victor Martinez sparked the winning rally with a leadoff single against Jace Fry (0-1). Bruce Rondon then came in and walked John Hicks. JaCoby Jones popped up a bunt and Rondon dove for the ball, but it trickled out of his glove to load the bases.

With the infield playing in, Iglesias hit a dribbler up the middle that bounced off second baseman Yoan Moncada’s glove for a run-scoring infield hit. Rondon then threw four straight balls to Niko Goodrum, forcing in another run.

“Bruce ran into a little trouble,” Chicago manager Rick Renteria said. “Great diving attempt on the catch and it came out of his glove onto the ground, causing a fumble.”

Shane Greene worked the ninth for his 19th save and fourth in four days.

Lucas Giolito pitched 5 1/3 innings for Chicago, allowing five runs and six hits. The right-hander is just 1-3 in his last five starts.

“Two bad pitches to a really good hitter kind of did me in for the game right there,” Giolito said. “I’ve just gotta kinda lock in a little bit more.”

Zimmermann was charged with four runs and four hits in five innings in his first start after missing six weeks with a right shoulder impingement. He retired his first 12 batters before the White Sox broke through in the fifth.

“I got a little out of whack in the stretch,” Zimmermann said. “It was the first time all game I was there. They started swinging early, too, and we just didn’t make the adjustments quite quick enough.”

ROSTER MOVES

To make room for Zimmermann on the active roster, right-hander Artie Lewicki was optioned to Triple-A Toledo.

AMERICAN DREAM

Iglesias arrived late for the opener on Friday because he was sworn in as a naturalized U.S. citizen earlier in the day in Detroit. The 28-year-old infielder was born in Cuba and signed as an amateur free agent with the Boston Red Sox in 2009.

“Yesterday I got in about 5 or 5:30, all the way from Detroit,” Iglesias said. “But it was worth it.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: LHP Francisco Liriano (right hamstring strain) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Sunday.

White Sox: OF Leury Garcia (left knee sprain) was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday night. … OF Avisail Garcia (right hamstring strain) will continue his rehab assignment with Charlotte on Sunday following a day off on Saturday. … RHP Miguel Gonzalez (rotator cuff inflammation) threw 25 pitches off the mound in his most rigorous workout since going on the DL in April.

UP NEXT

LHP Blaine Hardy (2-1, 3.55 ERA) takes the mound as the Tigers go for the sweep on Sunday. Hardy has allowed two runs or less in five of his six starts. James Shields (2-7, 4.63 ERA) goes for the White Sox.