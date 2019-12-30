Cassius Winston sits as Michigan State takes on Western Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — All-American guard Cassius Winston was expected to miss No. 14 Michigan State’s game against Western Michigan on Sunday night because of a bone bruise in his left knee.

Winston was injured during practice Friday. He watched warmups Sunday in street clothes.

Winston is averaging 17.6 points and 6.1 assists per game for the Spartans (9-3), who are closing the nonconference portion of the season against the Broncos (7-5) of the Mid-American Conference.

Winston was the preseason Big Ten Player of the Year and a first-team All-American last season, leading the Spartans to the Final Four. The point guard averaged 18.8 points and 7.5 assists per game.

Michigan State is set to host Illinois on Thursday. The Spartans are the only undefeated team in Big Ten play at 2-0.

Winston is 30 assists away from taking the all-time MSU lead from Mateen Cleaves.