Beilein agrees to contract extension with Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach John Beilein has agreed to a contract extension through the 2022-23 season.

The school said Wednesday the five-year deal automatically extends an additional year and repeats each year until either Beilein or the school decides not to renew. The 65-year-old Beilein has been at Michigan for 11 seasons and took the Wolverines to the national championship game in 2013 and 2018. Michigan lost to Louisville the first time and lost to Villanova earlier this year.

“I am thrilled to ensure John’s leadership of our basketball program today and into the future,” athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. “I am very pleased with our shared dialogue throughout the process, and I am extremely happy that one of the game’s great coaches is representing the University of Michigan.”

Beilein was briefly in the mix for the Detroit Pistons’ coaching job after this past season, but they ended up hiring Dwane Casey.

Beilein has 799 victories in his 40 seasons as a college coach, a run that’s included stops at Erie Community College, Nazareth, Le Moyne, Canisius, Richmond, West Virginia and Michigan. He is Michigan’s career leader with 248 victories.

“I thank (school President) Mark Schlissel and Warde Manuel for their faith and commitment to our coaching staff and basketball program,” Beilein said. “The future of men’s basketball is bright and I am excited to be a part of it.”