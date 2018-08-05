A’s edge Tigers 2-1 on two homers off Jordan Zimmermann

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Khris Davis hadn’t hit a home run in three days, an eternity for the Athletics slugger considering the roll he’s been on since the All-Star break.

Matt Chapman’s drought was a little longer but not by much.

The two went deep over a three-pitch span in the third inning, providing the offense in Oakland’s 2-1 win over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night.

“He is a freak,” Chapman said of Davis. “People haven’t even seen what he’s fully capable of. He’s starting to hit for higher average. He’s come into his own. He’s just right in his prime years.”

Davis’ home run was his 30th and ninth since the All-Star break. He became the first A’s player with 30 or more in three consecutive seasons since Miguel Tejada did it from 2000-02.

“There’s certain years that it’s tougher than others to hit home runs here, especially at night, and it doesn’t seem to affect him at all,” manager Bob Melvin said. “He’s the perfect guy for this ballpark and this team.”

Edwin Jackson pitched into the seventh inning, allowing an unearned run on five hits. Jackson struck out three and walked one to win back-to-back starts for the first time this season.

Marcus Semien added two hits while rookie center fielder Ramon Laureano, who had the winning single in the 13th inning Friday, made a pair of defensive gems after being a late addition to Oakland’s lineup.

Jeimer Candelario had two hits and drove in the Tigers’ only run in the first.

The A’s had six hits and stranded five runners in scoring position but remained unbeaten against the Tigers.

They also improved to 11-4 since the All-Star break, the best mark in the majors.

“It’s a good streak we’ve got going,” Davis said. “We’re just looking to do the small things right, play the game the right way and things are clicking and good things are happening. We just have keep riding this wave out.”

Chapman hit his 14th leading off, extending his on-base streak to a career-best 20 games. Two batters later, Davis added another milestone home run.

Both home runs came off starter Jordan Zimmermann (4-4).

“Usually solo homers don’t hurt you,” Zimmermann said. “Unfortunately I gave up two in one inning so it’s like a two-run homer. I’ve just got to keep the ball in the yard.”

Jackson (3-2) and two relievers made it hold up.

Jackson, who earned his 100th career victory in his last start, got a pair of double plays to get out of jams in the second and third. He also got help from Laureano, who a night earlier won the game with his first major league hit.

Laureano missed a diving catch in the fifth but threw out Mike Gerber, who overslid second base, then made a sliding catch on Candelario’s sinking liner in the seventh.

Lou Trivino retired five batters and Blake Treinen pitched the ninth for his 28th save.

“It’s the games like this that are going to make or break a season for a team,” Jackson said. “It’s not necessarily the blowouts. It’s how many one-run games can you win.”

Zimmermann allowed six hits in 6 1/3 innings. He is winless in his last four starts.

ETC.

Tigers starters had gone 19 consecutive scoreless innings before Zimmerann allowed Chapman’s home run. … Oakland has won 11 straight against Detroit, tying the franchise’s longest streak over the Tigers set in 1902.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: Laureano started in place of Mark Canha, who was scratched because of an illness.

UP NEXT

Tigers LHP Francisco Liriano (3-5, 4.41 ERA) makes his first start since July 23 in the series finale Sunday afternoon. Liriano last pitched Sunday when he threw two scoreless innings of relief against Kansas City. RHP Trevor Cahill (3-2, 3.39) pitches for Oakland and has two wins in four starts since coming off the disabled list.