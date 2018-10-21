All the pairings are right here!

8-PLAYER PAIRINGS

DIVISION 1

REGION 1

Fife Lake Forest Area (4-5) 30.819 at Pickford (9-0) 68.444

Onaway (5-4) 31.556 at Suttons Bay (8-1) 57.444

REGION 2

Mayville (5-4) 36.556 at AuGres-Sims (9-0) 64.889

Kingston (8-1) 53.111 at Deckerville (7-2) 54.000

REGION 3

Webberville (4-5) 31.889 at Wyoming Tri-unity Christian (9-0) 68.000

Genesee (5-4) 34.000 at Morrice (9-0) 64.000

REGION 4

Camden-Frontier (5-4) 36.381 at Colon (8-1) 63.111

Battle Creek St Philip (6-3) 40.222 at Bellevue (8-1) 57.667

DIVISION 2

REGION 1

Crystal Falls Forest Park (5-4) 32.889 at Powers North Central (8-1) 59.333

Rapid River (6-3) 39.778 at Engadine (8-1) 58.667

REGION 2

Cedarville (5-4) 30.222 at Hillman (8-1) 55.111

Kinde-North Huron (5-4) 35.444 at Posen (7-2) 45.222

REGION 3

Marion (6-3) 35.444 at Onekama (7-2) 50.111

Brethren (6-3) 39.444 at Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart (7-2) 48.778

REGION 4

Tekonsha (5-4) 31.000 at New Haven Merritt Academy (6-3) 38.822

Peck (5-4) 36.222 at Portland St Patrick (5-4) 37.222

11-PLAYER PAIRINGS

DIVISION 8

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Gwinn (6-3) 46.333 at Ishpeming (9-0) 80.889

Iron River West Iron County (7-2) 55.111 at Rogers City (8-1) 70.111

DISTRICT 2

Frankfort (5-4) 38.111 at Breckenridge (9-0) 74.222

Merrill (6-3) 40.333 at Johannesburg-Lewiston (8-1) 63.667

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Saginaw Nouvel (6-3) 52.000 at Harbor Beach (8-1) 74.889

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary (7-2) 54.000 at Ubly (7-2) 58.444

DISTRICT 2

Waterford Our Lady (5-4) 45.778 at Clarkston Everest Collegiate (8-1) 67.889

Flint Beecher (6-3) 49.111 at Carson City-Crystal (8-1) 58.333

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Holton (5-4) 38.889 at Martin (6-3) 44.486

Climax-Scotts (4-4) 39.222 at Decatur (5-4) 40.111

DISTRICT 2

Mendon (5-4) 35.667 at White Pigeon (7-2) 56.111

Three Oaks River Valley (5-4) 36.500 at Athens (5-3) 41.597

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Dansville (6-3) 47.333 at Sterling Heights Parkway Christian (9-0) 69.667

Detroit Southeastern (6-3) 51.111 at Detroit Public Safety Academy (7-2) 53.556

DISTRICT 2

Pittsford (7-2) 52.222 at Reading (9-0) 88.000

Adrian Lenawee Christian (8-1) 59.597 at Ottawa Lake Whiteford (9-0) 74.667

DIVISION 7

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Harbor Springs (7-2) 52.333 at Roscommon (8-1) 69.111

Oscoda (8-1) 56.111 at Iron Mountain (7-2) 63.778

DISTRICT 2

North Muskegon (5-4) 39.889 at Lake City (9-0) 84.444

Leroy Pine River (6-3) 49.556 at McBain (7-2) 63.889

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Saranac (7-2) 46.778 at Pewamo-Westphalia (9-0) 81.778

Saugatuck (8-1) 72.667 at Kent City (8-1) 73.778

DISTRICT 2

Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (7-2) 58.333 at New Lothrop (8-1) 81.778

Cass City (7-2) 62.667 at Sandusky (8-1) 64.778

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Vermontville Maple Valley (5-4) 41.556 at Cassopolis (9-0) 80.889

Union City (6-3) 51.000 at Centreville (8-1) 67.556

DISTRICT 2

Sand Creek (6-3) 49.111 at Monroe St Mary Catholic Central (7-2) 76.984

Clinton (7-2) 60.000 at Springport (7-2) 61.222

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Royal Oak Shrine Catholic (5-4) 43.111 at Madison Heights Madison (9-0) 101.333

Detroit Loyola (6-3) 65.847 at Madison Heights Bishop Foley (8-1) 67.667

DISTRICT 2

Allen Park Cabrini (5-4) 39.333 at Detroit Community (8-1) 63.222

Detroit Central (5-4) 39.889 at Riverview Gabriel Richard (5-4) 54.000

DIVISION 6

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Elk Rapids (7-2) 59.667 at Traverse City St Francis (9-0) 98.667

Ishpeming Westwood (7-2) 64.889 at Calumet (9-0) 89.778

DISTRICT 2

Tawas (5-3) 39.778 at Kingsley (8-1) 81.778

Maple City Glen Lake (5-4) 47.222 at Beaverton (7-2) 61.222

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Fennville (7-2) 54.667 at Montague (7-2) 70.222

Morley Stanwood (7-2) 55.667 at Newaygo (6-3) 60.778

DISTRICT 2

Constantine (6-3) 55.444 at Schoolcraft (7-2) 72.667

Niles Brandywine (7-2) 56.333 at Delton Kellogg (6-3) 59.778

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Millington (6-3) 63.778 at Ithaca (8-1) 72.889

Hemlock (8-1) 67.444 at Montrose (7-2) 69.778

DISTRICT 2

Byron (5-4) 50.889 at Flint Hamady (9-0) 84.444

Ecorse (7-2) 66.667 at Warren Michigan Collegiate (8-1) 79.540

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Napoleon (5-4) 40.222 at Jackson Lumen Christi (8-0) 96.444

Michigan Center (8-1) 67.444 at Grass Lake (8-1) 70.222

DISTRICT 2

Quincy (6-3) 54.556 at Brooklyn Columbia Central (8-1) 84.000

Blissfield (5-4) 56.000 at Hillsdale (8-1) 78.111

DIVISION 5

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Benzie Central (6-3) 58.000 at Reed City (9-0) 96.889

Clare (8-1) 68.333 at Manistee (9-0) 80.000

DISTRICT 2

Howard City Tri-County (5-4) 50.111 at Saginaw Swan Valley (9-0) 104.889

Remus Chippewa Hills (5-4) 51.444 at Freeland (6-3) 60.778

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Grand Rapids West Catholic (5-4) 54.653 at Hudsonville Unity Christian (7-2) 81.444

Belding (7-2) 67.111 at Muskegon Oakridge (8-1) 79.778

DISTRICT 2

Coloma (5-4) 49.000 at Kalamazoo United (9-0) 89.778

Berrien Springs (7-2) 73.000 at Hopkins (8-1) 79.000

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Ovid-Elsie (6-3) 60.889 at Portland (9-0) 95.111

Lansing Catholic (8-1) 76.444 at Olivet (8-1) 85.111

DISTRICT 2

Birch Run (5-4) 55.444 at Almont (9-0) 93.333

Richmond (6-3) 65.889 at Frankenmuth (7-2) 73.444

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Clawson (6-3) 51.333 at Marine City (7-2) 74.444

Harper Woods (7-2) 63.000 at Macomb Lutheran North (7-2) 68.444

DISTRICT 2

Detroit Osborn (6-3) 58.444 at Detroit Denby (7-2) 72.095

Dearborn Heights Robichaud (6-3) 59.889 at Ida (7-2) 65.556

DIVISION 4

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Big Rapids (5-4) 48.000 at Alma (8-1) 82.667

Ludington (7-2) 52.667 at Escanaba (7-2) 80.556

DISTRICT 2

Spring Lake (5-4) 47.556 at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (8-1) 83.444

Allendale (5-4) 53.333 at Whitehall (7-2) 67.222

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Otsego (5-4) 49.111 at Holland Christian (6-3) 63.444

Wyoming Godwin Heights (6-3) 57.667 at Grand Rapids South Christian (5-4) 57.667

DISTRICT 2

Plainwell (6-3) 60.111 at Edwardsburg (9-0) 97.778

Paw Paw (7-2) 71.889 at Three Rivers (8-1) 84.444

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Goodrich (5-4) 51.889 at Williamston (7-2) 78.667

Lake Odessa Lakewood (7-2) 71.222 at Flint Powers Catholic (6-3) 71.333

DISTRICT 2

Yale (5-4) 51.556 at St Clair (7-2) 70.778

Croswell-Lexington (6-3) 68.444 at North Branch (7-2) 70.778

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Center Line (6-3) 58.000 at Detroit Country Day (6-2) 77.984

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood (6-3) 63.444 at Farmington Hills Harrison (6-3) 70.444

DISTRICT 2

Chelsea (6-3) 67.667 at Grosse Ile (9-0) 104.889

Detroit Cody (6-3) 71.333 at Milan (7-2) 75.333

DIVISION 3

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Petoskey (5-4) 61.556 at Mt Pleasant (9-0) 104.000

Gaylord (6-3) 64.000 at Cedar Springs (8-1) 95.111

DISTRICT 2

East Grand Rapids (6-3) 72.556 at Muskegon (9-0) 115.556

Grand Rapids Northview (7-2) 76.889 at Grand Rapids Christian (7-2) 87.556

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Stevensville Lakeshore (5-4) 58.444 at Zeeland East (8-1) 95.889

St Joseph (5-4) 61.222 at Zeeland West (7-2) 84.111

DISTRICT 2

Mattawan (5-4) 56.778 at Parma Western (8-1) 78.208

Battle Creek Central (6-3) 64.444 at Middleville Thornapple Kellogg (7-2) 75.000

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

St Johns (5-4) 55.222 at DeWitt (9-0) 115.000

Haslett (8-1) 88.667 at East Lansing (8-1) 98.111

DISTRICT 2

South Lyon East (5-4) 57.778 at Ortonville-Brandon (8-1) 97.556

Auburn Hills Avondale (7-2) 77.667 at Farmington (6-3) 78.556

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Garden City (6-3) 63.444 at Warren Woods Tower (8-1) 82.000

River Rouge (8-1) 74.778 at Detroit Martin Luther King (7-2) 81.778

DISTRICT 2

Trenton (6-3) 70.556 at Gibraltar Carlson (8-1) 97.667

Riverview (7-2) 74.444 at Allen Park (7-2) 84.889

DIVISION 2

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (5-4) 60.111 at Muskegon Mona Shores (8-1) 96.000

Jenison (6-3) 72.333 at Traverse City Central (7-2) 84.000

DISTRICT 2

Okemos (6-3) 68.111 at Jackson (9-0) 104.000

Portage Northern (7-2) 82.333 at Portage Central (7-2) 83.667

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Midland Dow (5-4) 55.222 at Flushing (7-2) 88.292

Midland (6-3) 67.667 at Swartz Creek (6-3) 73.444

DISTRICT 2

Dexter (6-3) 63.444 at South Lyon (9-0) 112.000

Walled Lake Western (6-3) 70.444 at Fenton (7-2) 84.111

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Ferndale (7-2) 81.889 at Oak Park (8-1) 100.222

Warren Mott (7-2) 84.333 at Warren DeLaSalle (7-2) 92.556

DISTRICT 2

St Clair Shores Lake Shore (6-3) 65.222 at Port Huron Northern (8-1) 96.556

Roseville (6-3) 68.333 at St Clair Shores Lakeview (6-3) 71.000

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Birmingham Brother Rice (6-3) 79.444 at Livonia Churchill (7-2) 87.889

Birmingham Groves (7-2) 82.333 at Birmingham Seaholm (7-2) 84.222

DISTRICT 2

Temperance Bedford (5-4) 58.889 at Dearborn Heights Crestwood (8-1) 87.111

Livonia Franklin (5-4) 59.444 at Wyandotte Roosevelt (6-3) 69.778

DIVISION 1

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Rockford (5-4) 61.333 at Traverse City West (7-2) 89.333

Holland West Ottawa (6-3) 72.778 at Hudsonville (6-3) 74.111

DISTRICT 2

Kalamazoo Central (6-3) 71.444 at Saline (8-1) 102.222

Brighton (7-2) 87.111 at East Kentwood (8-1) 99.444

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Grand Blanc (5-4) 60.667 at Lapeer (9-0) 112.889

Davison (7-2) 79.778 at Oxford (7-2) 87.444

DISTRICT 2

Lake Orion (5-4) 63.333 at Clarkston (7-2) 89.444

White Lake Lakeland (6-3) 72.333 at Rochester Adams (6-3) 73.778

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Plymouth (6-3) 68.556 at West Bloomfield (7-2) 96.889

Canton (6-3) 73.222 at Detroit Catholic Central (6-3) 82.921

DISTRICT 2

Dearborn (5-4) 57.000 at Belleville (9-0) 119.111

Monroe (6-3) 72.333 at Brownstown Woodhaven (8-1) 98.444

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Utica Eisenhower (6-3) 76.000 at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (9-0) 122.667

Romeo (6-3) 82.222 at Macomb Dakota (7-2) 85.000

DISTRICT 2

Detroit Western International (6-3) 55.111 at Detroit Cass Tech (9-0) 114.444

Grosse Pointe South (8-1) 95.667 at Dearborn Fordson (8-1) 100.444