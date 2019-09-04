2019-20 Red Wings set to play on FOX Sports Detroit

FOX Sports Detroit will televise 74 regular-season and three preseason games during its coverage of the 2019-20 Detroit Red Wings.

Regular-season coverage begins Oct. 5 in Nashville before the home opener against the Dallas Stars on Oct. 6, starting with a special one-hour Red Wings LIVE.

Among the regular-season games produced by FOX Sports Detroit, 11 are slated to air on FOX Sports Detroit Plus. Our preseason TV offerings are: Sept. 17 vs. Chicago, Sept. 22 vs. Pittsburgh and Sept. 27 vs. Toronto.

All 82 regular-season games will be available on television, with eight games on NBCSN.

“Fans can count on the entertaining duo of Mickey Redmond and Ken Daniels, combined with our expert production, to showcase this game that we love each and every night,” said Greg Hammaren, senior vice president/general manager of FOX Sports Detroit.

Calling the action again this season on FOX Sports Detroit is the popular team of Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond. Red Wings LIVE studio analysts Chris Osgood and Larry Murphy return for another season, as well. Osgood will also serve as a game analyst for select road games this season. John Keating will host Red Wings LIVE and Trevor Thompson and Brooke Fletcher will serve as sideline reporters for Red Wings broadcasts.

FOX Sports Detroit’s comprehensive coverage includes pregame and postgame editions of Red Wings LIVE. In addition to live reports from Little Caesars Arena at the Ram Desk and road venues, studio portions of Red Wings LIVE will originate from the Ram Desk at FOX Sports Detroit’s Studio in Southfield.

Wingspan, a half-hour program featuring highlights, profiles and interviews with the Detroit Red Wings, premieres on Oct. 10 at 6 p.m.

All Detroit Red Wings games aired on FOX Sports Detroit and FOX Sports Plus can also be seen on FOX Sports GO. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.