2019-20 Pistons set to play all season long on FOX Sports Detroit

FOX Sports Detroit will televise all 82 regular-season games and three preseason games during its coverage of the 2019-20 Detroit Pistons.

Regular-season coverage begins Oct. 23 with the season opener in Indiana vs. the Pacers before returning home Oct. 24 to play the Atlanta Hawks.

Among the 82 games produced by FOX Sports Detroit, 11 are slated to air on FOX Sports Plus. Fans will also be able to stream any Pistons game on FOX Sports GO.

“Fans everywhere are excited to watch the Pistons build on their success from last year,” said Greg Hammaren, senior vice president/general manager, FOX Sports Detroit. “Coach Casey and his players are an exciting group to watch and FOX Sports Detroit will have every game all season long. With our EMMY-winning coverage of the Pistons led by a pair of Michigan State Hall of Famers in George Blaha and Greg Kelser, we’re devoted to delivering Pistons fans some of the best content throughout the NBA.”

Calling the action again this season on FOX Sports Detroit is the popular team of Blaha and Kelser. Grant Long and Tim McCormick will share analyst duties on Pistons LIVE. Brooke Fletcher, Johnny Kane and Mickey York will serve as host/sideline reporters for Pistons LIVE and Pistons game coverage.

FOX Sports Detroit’s comprehensive coverage includes pregame and postgame editions of PISTONS LIVE. In addition to live reports from the Ram Desk at Little Caesars Arena and road venues, studio portions of PISTONS LIVE will originate from the Ram Desk at FOX Sports Detroit’s studio in Southfield.

“We’re excited to enter our 23rd season of partnership with FOX Sports Detroit and pleased that three preseason games and all 82 regular-season games will be televised throughout the region,” said Charlie Metzger, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer for the Detroit Pistons. “FOX Sports Detroit’s award-winning coverage and broadcast quality provides our fans the most excitement and comprehensive coverage of Pistons basketball available.”