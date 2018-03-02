Vogel wins record-tying 11th women’s world cycling title

APELDOORN, Netherlands (AP) Kristina Vogel of Germany won a record-tying 11th women’s world cycling title when she took out the individual sprint at the track world championships on Friday.

Vogel, Olympic champion in the discipline, was taken to a tiebreaking third race by Stephanie Morton, but comfortably won her fourth gold medal in five years in the event, and second straight against the Australian.

Having won the team sprint on Wednesday, Vogel tied Anna Meares’ record for most women’s world titles.

”At the moment and on this day I’m not counting,” Vogel said. ”It was very hard at the end and it took me three final heats to get the gold medal. It took everything to make it to the finish line. I’m very proud.”

Another double winner was Kirsten Wild, at 35. Two days after winning the scratch in front of her Dutch home fans for a second time, Wild claimed the omnium by dominating it. She won the first, third, and fourth events.

”The way to win an omnium is to stay at the front,” Wild said. ”If you’re in the back you won’t win. That’s the only tactic that works.”

Defending champion Katie Archibald wasn’t feeling well enough, and fellow Briton Laura Kenny, the Olympic champ, didn’t enter.

Amalie Dideriksen of Denmark, third to Wild in the scratch, won the omnium silver, and Rushlee Buchanan of New Zealand was third.

Cameron Meyer of Australia successfully defended the men’s points race title, and won it for a fifth time overall. Jan Willem van Schip of the Netherlands was second.

”To be one of the favorites every time is a lot of pressure, but I enjoy it,” Meyer said.

Filippo Ganna of Italy won back the individual pursuit title he lost last year to Jordan Kerby, who didn’t defend it. Ganna beat Ivo Oliveira of Portugal to the gold medal.