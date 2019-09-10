Vinokourov could face jail for allegedly fixing cycling race

BRUSSELS (AP) — Former Olympic cycling champion Alexandre Vinokourov and fellow rider Alexandr Kolobnev could face up to six months in jail after being accused of fixing the result of the 2010 Liege-Bastogne-Liege classic race.

Both riders have denied accusations that Vinokourov paid Kolobnev 150,000 euros to let him win the race. A court in the city of Liege said Tuesday that a ruling will be announced on Oct. 8.

Judicial officials said prosecutors have also requested that Vinokourov pays a fine of 100,000 euros ($110,000). Kolobnev faces a fine of 50,000 euros.

Vinokourov won the 2006 Spanish Vuelta and four individual stages at the Tour de France between 2003-10. He was given a two-year ban after testing positive for blood doping at the 2007 Tour but came back to win the men’s road race at the 2012 London Olympics.

He now serves as team manager for Astana, where he spent much of his professional career.

Prosecutors also ordered the confiscation of 150,000 euros from Kolobnev’s bank account.