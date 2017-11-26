Sports minister calls on cycling board in Poland to resign
WARSAW, Poland (AP) Poland’s sports minister Witold Banka has called on the board of the Polish Cycling Federation to resign and said he was suspending its financing.
The move comes after a former deputy chairman of the federation, Piotr Kosmala, alleged sexual and financial misconduct by ”an important person in the cycling circles” in a weekend interview with the WP SportoweFakty news portal. Kosmala did not name anyone.
Four members of the federation’s board issued a statement Sunday to deny any knowledge concerning Kosmala’s claims. The statement added that an extraordinary assembly on Dec. 22 will choose a new board.
