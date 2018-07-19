Sagan announces separation from wife in middle of Tour

ALPE D’HUEZ, France (AP) World champion Peter Sagan has announced in the middle of the Tour de France that he and his wife, Katarina Smolkova, are separating.

Sagan, who hopes to win a record-equaling sixth green jersey for best sprinter this year in the Tour, announced the split in a message posted on Facebook. The couple had their first child in October last year.

”We fell in love, went through a fantastic journey together and were blessed with a beautiful and lovely son, Marlon,” the Slovak wrote.

”Kate has been an important part of my life, supported me all these years in my professional career and is a great mother. We don’t have any hard feelings for each other, we will just go our separate ways, with mutual respect.”