Member of US cycling team found after going missing in Spain

MADRID (AP) — American cycling team Trek-Segafredo says one of its members has been taken to a hospital after going missing for several hours in northeastern Spain.

The team says director Steven De Jongh was “conscious” after being found by authorities on Monday. It did not immediately give any other details.

De Jongh’s wife called for help on Twitter, saying her husband went missing after going on a morning ride near the city of Girona. She later said a helicopter found him, breathing, and with a pulse.

The team says police were involved in the search.