Dutch win 2 golds on opening day of track cycling worlds

APELDOORN, Netherlands (AP) The Netherlands won two gold medals and a silver in front of their home fans on the opening day of the track cycling world championships.

The hosts had a perfect start to the championships as Kirsten Wild claimed the first gold on offer Wednesday by taking the women’s scratch race ahead of Jolien D’Hoore of Belgium and Amalie Dideriksen of Denmark.

The Dutch team then won the men’s team sprint as well by beating Olympic champion Britain by half a second.

”That we could win in our own country in front of our own crowd is special,” said Dutch team member Jeffrey Hoogland.

However, the home team had to settle for silver in the women’s team sprint as they were edged out by Germany in the final. Russia claimed bronze.

Germany’s Kristina Vogel and Miriam Welte won the event for the fourth time, but it was their first title since 2014.

The finals of the men’s and women’s team pursuit will be held Thursday.