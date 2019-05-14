Carapaz wins Giro stage 3, Roglic remains in overall lead

FRASCATI, Italy (AP) — Richard Carapaz of Ecuador sprinted to victory in the fourth stage of the Giro d’Italia on Tuesday, while Slovenian cyclist Primoz Roglic kept the overall lead after avoiding a crash toward the end of the route.

Carapaz, who rides for Movistar, launched his sprint early and held off Caleb Ewan and Diego Ulissi on the uphill finish at the end of the undulating 235-kilometer (146-mile) route from Orbetello to Frascati.

Roglic was the only major favorite to avoid a crash which split the peloton inside the final six kilometers. British cyclist Simon Yates and home favorite Vincenzo Nibali, who were second and third in the standings respectively, were caught up and finished nearly 20 seconds behind Roglic.

The Jumbo-Visma cyclist has worn the leader’s pink jersey since winning the opening time trial on Saturday.

Thursday’s fifth stage is a mainly flat 140-kilometer route from Frascati to Terracina.

The Giro finishes in Verona on June 2.