Zimbabwe, West Indies draw 2nd test, West Indies wins series

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe (AP) Zimbabwe and West Indies drew the second and final test at Queens Sports Club on Thursday, giving West Indies a 1-0 series win.

—

Zimbabwe 326 (Hamilton Masakadza 147, Sikandar Raza 80, PJ Moor 52; Kemar Roach 3-44) and 301-7 (Raza 89, Regis Chakabva 71 not out; Shannon Gabriel 2-34) drew with West Indies 448 (Jason Holder 110, Shane Dowrich 103, Kieran Powell 90; Raza 5-99).