BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe (AP) Zimbabwe was 326 all out and West Indies 78-1 in reply at stumps Monday on Day 2 of the second test at Queens Sports Club.

—

Zimbabwe 326 (Hamilton Masakadza 147, Sikandar Raza 80; Kemar Roach 3-44), leads West Indies 78-1 (Kieran Powell 43 not out; Graeme Cremer 1-31) by 248 runs.