West Indies rest Roach, bring in Joseph for 2nd test

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach will miss the second cricket test against Bangladesh because of the hamstring he strained in the innings victory in Antigua.

Roach, who took five wickets in 12 balls, was ordered to rest, and Alzarri Joseph was brought into the 13-man squad on Tuesday.

Joseph’s last test was in August, but he only recently returned to playing after a six-month layoff because of a stress fracture.

On his international return for the President’s XI against Bangladesh two weeks ago, he was the most successful bowler with 4-53 from 15 overs.

Joseph has played six tests, taking 15 wickets.

The second test starts on Thursday at Sabina Park.

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins , Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Devon Smith.