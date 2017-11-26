West Indies in control in 4-day tour match

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) The West Indies took control of their four-day tour match against New Zealand A on the second day Sunday as they continue a solid build-up to the first test against New Zealand.

After declaring at their overnight score of 451-9, the West Indies dismissed the home side, led by New Zealand test openers Jeet Raval and Tom Latham, for 237. At stumps the tourists were 53-2 in their second innings, an overall lead of 267.

The West Indies bowlers all had good workouts, though none bowled more than 10 overs. Left-arm fast bowler Raymon Reifer took 2-27 and off-spinner Roston Chase 2-7.

Article continues below ...

Latham made 24 and Raval 1 while discarded test allrounder Todd Astle top-scored with 68 for the hosts.

Kraig Braithwaite was not out at stumps for the West Indies on 33.