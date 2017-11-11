West Indies commits to T20 series in Pakistan in March

ISLAMABAD (AP) The West Indies has committed to playing three Twenty20s in Lahore against Pakistan in March and April.

The matches will be on March 29 and 31 and April 1, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi said on Saturday.

The tour is subject to security staying the same as when Pakistan hosted a World XI in September for three T20s, and Sri Lanka on Oct. 29 in a T20.

The two cricket boards signed an agreement to also meet in T20s for the next five years. Sethi said they will play some matches in the United States.

The West Indies was due to visit Pakistan this month, but Sethi said heavy smog in Lahore made organization difficult.