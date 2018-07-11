Warner helps Winnipeg to victory in Global T20 Canada

KING CITY, Canada (AP) Former Australia vice-captain David Warner led from the front as his Winnipeg Hawks team eased to an eight-wicket win against the Edmonton Royals in a second-round match at the Global T20 Canada cricket tournament on Wednesday.

Chasing a target of 142, captain Warner made 42 in 35 balls to set the Hawks on the road to victory. He shared an opening stand of 90 in 11.4 overs with Lendl Simmons before the West Indian batsman had to retire hurt on 38.

Warner was caught off Mohammad Irfan with the score on 124, but 37 not out from Mark Deyal ensured Winnipeg reached its target with 3.2 overs to spare.

Earlier, Agha Salman top-scored with 43 in 34 deliveries, while Abraash Khan hit 30 in 25 balls as Edmonton was bowled out for 141 in 19.5 overs.

West Indian paceman Fidel Edwards picked up the man of the match award after taking 4-19 in 3.5 overs for Winnipeg. Canadian spinner Hiral Patel and Simmons chipped in with two wickets apiece.