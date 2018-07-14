Vancouver Knights advance to Global T20 Canada cricket final

TORONTO (AP) The Chris Gayle-led Vancouver Knights will play the West Indies B side in Sunday’s final of the Global T20 Canada tournament after beating the Winnipeg Hawks by 13 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis system on Saturday.

The match was reduced to 13 overs each due to a late start from rain and wet grounds, and it ended with rain again falling.

After Vancouver scored 152 for five, with Gayle scoring just eight runs, Winnipeg got off to a poor start when opener and captain David Warner was out for a first-ball duck.

The Hawks were 84 for 5 after 8.3 overs when umpires stopped play due to bad light, and the match was called off shortly after.