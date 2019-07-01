The Latest: Windies laboring to 126-4 after 25 overs

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Day 33 of the Cricket World Cup (all times local):

4:55 p.m.

The West Indies are in trouble at 126-4 after 25 overs chasing 339 to beat Sri Lanka. Jason Holder was on 23 and Nicholas Pooran was on 16, and not even the high-profile support of Rihanna was doing the West Indies a lot of good.

Avishka Fernando scored 104 as the Sri Lankans posted 338-6 after being sent in to bat. Lasith Malinga took two early wickets to have the West Indies struggling at 22-2 in the fifth over in reply.

Malinga picked up his 53rd and 54th career World Cup wickets when he had Sunil Ambris (5) caught behind and Shai Hope (5) dragging a slower ball onto his stumps.

Chris Gayle gave a tough chance in the seventh over when he dug out a Malinga yorker but was dropped, and Shimrom Hetmyer survived a chance four balls later when he chased a wider ball and edged to slip, where Kusal Mendis put down a regulation catch.

But neither batsmen went on to a big score. Gayle drove Kasun Rajitha for six over long-on to reach 35 and tried to repeat the next shot, only to sky a catch to Jeffrey Vandersay.

Hetmyer scored 29 from 37 balls before a mix up led to him being run out by a direct hit from backward point as West Indies slumped to 84-4 in the 18th over.