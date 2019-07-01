The Latest: West Indies win toss, send Sri Lanka in to bat

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Day 33 of the Cricket World Cup (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

West Indies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and sent Sri Lanka into bat in a World Cup group game involving two teams that are already out of contention for the semifinals.

Holder said his team has “still go to play that perfect game” after the unfulfilled promise from earlier in the tournament.

The West Indies made one change to the team that lost to India last week, with Kemar Roach ruled out because of illness and replaced by Shannon Gabriel.

Sri Lanka was in contention right up until Sunday evening, when England beat India to end the playoff chances of Dimuth Karunaratne’s team.

The Sri Lankans had an upset win over England in Leeds to get their campaign on track but a subsequent loss to South Africa here at Chester-le-Street last Friday meant its semifinal prospects relied on other results.

Sri Lanka made three changes to the lineup that lost to South Africa, with Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera and Suranga Lakmal replaced by Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Thirimanne.

Lineups:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Malinga.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel.