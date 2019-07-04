The Latest: West Indies posts 311-6 against Afghanistan

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Day 36 of the Cricket World Cup (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

Afghanistan will have to make its biggest score by far at this Cricket World Cup to finish the tournament with a win after West Indies posted 311-6 at Headingley.

After the early departure of Chris Gayle (7) in the last World Cup innings of his career, West Indies bounced back through half-centuries by Evin Lewis (58) and Shai Hope (77).

Some late big-hitting from Nicholas Pooran (58 off 43) and Jason Holder (45 off 34, including four sixes) in the middle order helped take the Windies beyond 300 in the final over, the kind of total that has been beyond Afghanistan this tournament.

The Afghans’ highest score in its opening eight group games was 247-8 against England in Manchester. The average score for teams batting second has been 234.

Rashid Khan, Afghanistan’s most famous player, continued his disappointing form at the World Cup with bowling figures of 1-52 and he also dropped Hope — on 5 — at midwicket. He finishes the tournament with six wickets in total at an average of 69.